Emery Baseball Competes in St. George Tournament

The Emery Spartans baseball team traveled to St. George for a tournament over the weekend. They faced the Grantsville Cowboys for the first game.

Both teams were ready to bat in the first inning as Emery would score two runs, with Grantsville earning three. In the third, Emery again would score in the top of the inning, but the Cowboys would answer back with two. Emery scored one more run in the fifth, but couldn’t find a way to gain the lead, falling to Grantsville, 5-4.

Mason Stilson, Wade Stilson, Treven Gilbert and Peyton Nielson scored the runs for the Spartans. Kade Larsen had two of the RBIs, while Mason Stilson and Trygg Jensen ended the game with one each. Wade Stilson and Peyton Alton both had a double in the game.

Next up, the boys played the Hunter Wolverines. It was a pretty even ball game, tied 1-1 until the fifth inning when Emery gained back the lead. In the top of the sixth, the Spartans weren’t finished yet, scoring three more runs. They would eventually get the win over Hunter, 5-1.

Trygg Jensen ended up scoring at the home plate twice, as Mason Stilson, Wade Stilson and Beau Stilson all would score a run as well. Kade Larsen had two of the RBIs, while Hayden Abrams, Wade Stilson and Mason Stilson ended the game with one RBI each.

Hayden Christiansen pitched an impressive four innings. He would end the game with 10 strikeouts on zero hits, earning himself and his team the win.

The next day brought a tough West Jordan Jaguar squad. Emery kept it close for the majority of the game, but gave up five runs in the sixth, falling to the Jaguars, 7-1. The last game of the tournament for the Spartans was against the Cedar Reds.

Emery’s bats were on fire, scoring in five of the seven innings. The Spartans would secure the win with a final score of 10-3, giving them a 2-2 record for the tournament.

Wade Stilson scored three runs, Mason Stilson score two, along with Abrams and Gilbert getting two runs each as well. Mason Stilson had a three RBI game, as Christiansen, Wade Stilson, Abrams and Stoker all had an RBI in the game. Wade Stilson and Abrams both would get a double as well in the final game of the tournament.