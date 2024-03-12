MECCA’s 38th Annual Bike Fest is Coming Up

Press Release

MECCA Mountain Biking club invites you to the 38th annual MECCA Mountain Bike Festival! This year we’ll camp in Huntington Utah and bike a variety of trails in our very own San Rafael Swell. Come join us on April 26, 27, 28th 2024 for a weekend of rides, food, fun, prizes and games!

Mountain Bike Riders from near and far will converge in Huntington to enjoy meals, festivities and incredible local Mountain Bike trails. With all levels of bike riders coming from Logan, St George, Colorado, and California as well as many local riders this festival is going to be great fun for all!

Your festival registration comes with a T-Shirt; swag filled back pack and entry to win a grand prize! This year, the grand prizes include two brand new adult mountain bikes from Altitude Cyclery, and a variety of other surprise gear and gifts!

Riders will be supported on a variety of trails in the San Rafael swell. This year’s festival features simple beginner rides, intermediate trails as well as advanced, challenging rides.

At the end of each day, you’ll enjoy great food, a corn hole tournament, bingo, prizes, music and lots of fun at the Buckhorn RV Park and Resort in Huntington, Utah.

We sure do hope to see you there! You won’t want to miss!! Early Registration ends April 15th