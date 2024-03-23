Emery Baseball Expects to Compete at High Level

Chase Julian, who simply describes his coaching style as competitive, will compete in his second year as head coach of the Spartan Baseball team. His assistants for the 2024 season will be Evan Stilson, Steve Stoker, Aric Olsen, Gannon Ward and Chandler Peacock.

The Spartans will return eight varsity players this year. The athletes have one year, or for a few, a couple years of Varsity experience. The Senior athletes returning are Kade Larson, Mason Stilson, Wade Stilson, Turner Stoker and Peyton Alton, who will be expected to bring some experience and leadership to the varsity level.

When asked how his team has improved over the offseason, Coach Julian replied, “We have a lot of the boys involved with a summer league that they played in and we were able to get a lot of open gyms in and get back to working from the ground up and working hard.”

When asked if there any opponents that the coach felt will be a challenge this year, he stated “Carbon is always a tough team. Juab is the returning state champs. They return a few key starters as well and will be good competition. Our region is definitely filled with very competitive teams and very good teams. Manti will be tough. Canyon View has a good program,” Said Julian.

Expectations this year? “We will set team goals and individual goals this year. I expect to compete at a high level with the highest competition in 3A.”

When asked about what values he enjoys teaching his team, he said “Be Competitive, be respectful, be composed. Win or lose, do it with the utmost respect for yourself, your team and your opponent.”