Emery Boys Improve to 6-1 in Dominant Win

The Spartans faced off against American Leadership Academy (4-3) on Wednesday night. The fellas came out with no regard for their opponents, going on a 21-4 run in the very first quarter. But they weren’t done pouring it on yet as they scored a massive 34 points in the second quarter, with a halftime score of 55-12. The team had the opportunity to get some other athletes some varsity experience and would eventually win the game 84-39, bringing Emery to 6-1 on the season.

The Spartans were scoring machines on the night with four players in double digits, as well as two other players only one basket away. The scoring leader went to Luke Justice with 15. He added on four assists and a couple steals. Wade Stilson was right behind with 14, completing a double-double with 10 rebounds. He had a massive night all around adding on six assists, three steals and two blocks.

Junior, Jade Frandsen had another nice night scoring 12 points and grabbing a couple steals for his team. Mason Stilson scored and distributed the ball well with 10 points and four assists. Zack Tuttle had a solid night nearing a double-double with nine points, 11 boards, four assists, and four big steals to help in the dominant victory. Matt Olsen went three for three on the night scoring eight points on a consistent night.

The Emery Spartans will play in their first region game of the season against a tough squad tonight at seven, against the Juab Wasps (5-1).