“Crossroads: Change in Rural America” Exhibit Coming to USU Eastern

Dr. Michaelann Nelson, who is an Associate Professor of English and the USU Eastern Writing Center Director, attended the Price City Council meeting on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming Smithsonian Exhibit.

Dr. Nelson stated that there had been a search for partners in rural Utah to bring a traveling Smithsonian exhibit to rural areas in the state with the purpose of sparking conversations about where rural communities can go in the future. She said that a lot of rural areas are at a crossroads with changing industries and the exhibit explores rural America and the development of the country.

The Utah exhibition tour schedule spans from Sept. 2023 to Dec. 2024. This traveling exhibition is entitled “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” and is traveling to eight different Utah towns, including Price.

A grant was awarded to USU Eastern, which will be hosting the exhibit in the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center from Jan. 20 to March 3. Dr. Nelson stated that they have been working with campus faculty and the Prehistoric Museum to have a companion exhibit and there will also be an art exhibit from former and future city councilwoman Terry Willis.

The event will be hosted on the campus and everything will be free of charge. There will be music, children’s activities, authors talks and more to go alongside the exhibit itself. Dr. Nelson said part of the goal was to bring the community to the campus and help build those relationships.

Discussion began about advertising, such as banners around town and other options. “We want to paint the city with this,” stated Mayor Mike Kourianos, who also said this is a wonderful opportunity.

Further information about the upcoming exhibit can be found here.