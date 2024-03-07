Emery Cheer Celebrates Spring Show *Photo Gallery*

The Emery Cheer squad hosted their annual event at the Spartan Center on Wednesday night. Showtime Dance, Parade Dance, Larae’s, San Rafael Middle School Cheer, Canyon View Middle School Cheer and the Emery Spardettes would all participate with their own routines during the show.

Four seniors were being honored for their years of dedication to the sport. Alexis Ungerman (Captain), Shaela World (Co-Captain), Amanda Mesler and Angel Turner. They had speeches presented to them after the show by loved ones and their coaches were thanked as well by Emery Cheer.

The rest of the squad for the 2023-24 season: Braquel Montag, Jessie Brinkerhoff, Kaitlyn Thomas, Sarah Snow, Addison Johansen, Grace Kelly, Gracie Nielson, Lauren Mills, Madalynn Whimpey, Makenley Whitaker, Parker Madsen, Ambree Ungerman, Brodie Killpack, Jada Nielson, Journie Huntington and Lydia Larsen.