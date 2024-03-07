Public Lands Council Voice Concerns About Denying Public Access

By Julie Johansen

Chairman Rod Player opened the Emery County Public Lands meeting on Tuesday, March 5 with comments that the county website needs to be updated to list the new members and delete those no longer on the board. He also announced some events listed on the County Travel Bureau website, including the Bonnie and Clyde coyote hunt on March 7, Water Melon Crawl in Green River on March 22 and 23, and the Green River Rock and Mineral Show, April 5 to 7.

Agency reports began with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) by Kyle Beagley and Jaydon Mead. They first announced a fuel break project along Cedar Mountain Road, and a power line project at Goblin Valley being opened for public comment soon. Plans are to also replace some buildings at Jurassic National Monument (dinosaur quarry). The San Rafael RAC will meet Wednesday and Thursday March 6 and 7, a field tour on Wednesday and an office meeting the following day. The main topic for their report was the Travel Management Plan, which has distributed on social media potential maps of routes closings on the Swell.

The BLM reminded all that no official public comment has been opened yet but is planned for about May. They further reported that on their website are four alternatives which range from status to the most extreme changes, maybe even 2,500 routes. Suggestions made by the council were for improving maps for study before public comments.

A question was what was the driving force behind these changes, especially with the legislation, Dingell Act, that had been passed by the legislature. They explained about the settlement from a court decision that is even outlined in the legislation. A work meeting for the council to discuss action is planned for May 7 at 12:30 p.m.

Marc Stilson with the Division of Water Rights reported to the council about funding for reclamation on the dam of Cleveland Reservoir. He explained that a hydrological scientists studies that dams for safety and then funding is approved, much like what happened at Millsite. Stilson also spoke about recent legislation and when questioned about secondary metering he responded that Emery County would be exempt.

Next from the Department of Oil Gas and Mining, Dal Gray spoke to the council about mines in Emery County, specifically one helium well that is closing because the quality was not as high as expected and a lithium well near Green River that has become a nuisance, but should be better when grinding is finished. Bart Kettle also reported on recent legislation that affects their department. He also commented that natural gas production in Utah is up while Emery County production remains flat.

Chris Wood, Division of Wildlife spoke of putting Beaver Dams along the Price River to improve the fish habitat. They are also doing deer (doe) capture work on Range Creek, to track the mortality of fawns. They are also tracking three bison near Range Creek for migration status.

Discussion then turned to the desire of a private property owner to build three cabins along the north shore of Cleveland Reservoir and concerns about public access for fishing and hunting in that area. The Forest Service, Department of Wildlife and Commissioners all voiced their concern. They had all met with the property owner and are concerned about litigation if permission is not granted.