Emery Cheer Opens at Winter Cheer Classic

The first competition of the season for Emery cheer occurred on Saturday at the Winter Cheer Classic at Mountain Ridge High. The Spartans were joined by Richfield, Morgan and North Sanpete to compete in three categories: timeout cheer, fight song and dance.

Oddly enough, the results were the same in each routine. Morgan took first with Richfield in second, Emery in third and North Sanpete in fourth for all three events. The Spartans did win the sportsmanship award, however, and Maddex Behiling took second in the jump-off competition.

The team will continue cheering on the Spartans while preparing for the Central Division Qualifier at Lehi High on Jan. 14.