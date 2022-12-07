Panthers Continue Red-Hot Start

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

After starting 3-0 on the year, Pinnacle put together its biggest win of the season. The Panthers dominated Dugway on Nov. 29 in every facet of the game.

The Mustangs were held to five points in each quarter while Pinnacle averaged 20 points per period. The 80-20 game saw 10 Panthers reach the scoreboard, headlined by Jonathan Kessler, who went 7-9 (83%) from the field for 17 points. He also logged seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Brody Howell reached double-figure scoring as well with 15 points followed by Cole Barton with 12 and Ryker Howell with 10. The former Howell also led the team with five steals while the latter Howell had a team-high four assists. Pinnacle went 55 percent from the field while going 5-11 (45%) from three.

Friday’s match at Diamond Ranch Academy (DRA) was much tighter. Back-and-forth it went until it was all tied at 15 at the break. The Panthers gained a little separation in the third with a 14-10 quarter, but the Diamondbacks weren’t going away. Though the tension was high down the stretch, Pinnacle fended off DRA 35-32 to remain unbeaten.

Kessler once more led the team with 14 points while Cole Barton recorded a double-double with 12 rebounds and 11 points. Barton also led the team with five steals and three blocks.

It was a difficult shooting day for Pinnacle, who went 28 percent from the field and 13 percent from beyond the arch, but the Panthers dug deep and finished on top to push their win streak to five.

The Panthers will return home on Wednesday to play Merit Preparatory Academy (1-4). They will then head to a tournament this weekend.