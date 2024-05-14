Emery Claims Second at Region 12 Championships

Emery and Carbon High School competed at the Region 12 Championships held at Juab High School last week. The combined scores would end with Canyon View placing in the number one spot with a score of 296.50.

Emery followed in second place overall with a score of 203.00, then the hometown Juab placed in third with a score of 172.00. Carbon would place in seventh, finishing with a score of 86.00.

The Emery girls did well, placing second (113.00) after the tough Canyon View team (156.50). Carbon finished in the sixth spot (52.00). For the boys, Juab claimed the top spot (155.00) followed by Canyon View (140.00) and Emery (90.00) in third. Carbon (34.00) placed in the sixth spot for the boys as well.

Starting in the boys 100m dash, Emery’s Creek Sharp had an excellent race, finishing in first place overall with a time of 10.86. In the girls 100m dash, Carbon’s Mia Crompton finished in the sixth spot with a time of 13.23.

Creek Sharp would again podium in the boys 200m dash, finishing in third with a time of 22.08. For the girls 200m dash, Skylee Guymon of Emery finished in the third spot with a time of 26.18, followed by Carbon’s Crompton (26.72) in sixth and Emery’s Abby Morris (27.21) in eighth.

In the boys 110m hurdles, Matthew Olsen of Emery finished in the time of 15.86, earning him a second-place finish. Carbon’s Riley Palmer (17.22) finished seventh and Carter Branch (18.19) finished eighth. Guymon placed third again in the girls 100m hurdles with a time of 15.82, followed by Carbon’s McKinlie Sharp (17.63) finishing eighth overall.

In the boys 300m hurdles, Matthew Olsen podiumed again in third with a time of 42.01, followed by teammate Boston Huntington (43.44) finishing sixth and Carbon’s Bradley Sweeney (44.12) placing eighth. In the girls 300m hurdles, Carbon’s Josie Jespersen placed fourth with a time of 50.52, followed by Emery’s Carlie Hurst (51.19) placing in fifth.

In the boys 400m dash, Carbon’s Easton Humes finished in third-place with a time of 50.65. Emery’s Jack Christiansen (52.64) followed in the sixth spot. Guymon would place fourth on the girl’s side with a time of 1:01.26, followed by Carbon’s Gianna White (1:02.13) placing fifth.

Humes would claim the gold for Carbon, finishing first-place in the boys 800m run, with a time of 2:02.01. Emery’s Camden Larsen claimed the fourth spot with a time of 2:05.26, followed by his teammate Mason Hurdsman (2:08.33) finishing ninth.

The Emery girls represented well in the 800m run, with Gentry Christiansen taking the gold with a time of 2:23.58, followed by her teammate, Guymon placing second, with a time of 2:23.94. Carbon’s Sophia Taylor wasn’t far behind, finishing in fourth with a time of 2:30.46. Emery’s Addie Hurst (2:42.49) finished ninth, Melody Lake (2:43.91) placed tenth and Carbon’s Ada Bradford (2:45.11) placed twelfth.

Camden Larsen had another solid race in the boys 1600m run, placing second with a time of 4:36.90, followed by his teammate Dillon Larsen finishing in the fourth spot with a time of 4:43.90.

The Emery Girls once again performed well as Guymon would get the gold in the girls 1600m run with a time of 5:22.82, with Gentry Christiansen placing in the second spot in 5:23.68. Carbon’s Sophia Taylor also had a great race finishing fourth with a time of 5:35.78. Addie Hurst (5:46.58) placed in the eighth spot and Carbon’s Ellie Hanson (5:57.53) placed eleventh.

In the boys 3200m run, Camdon Larsen continued his great day with a silver podium, finishing the race in 10:01.68, followed by his teammates Dillon Larsen (10:22.54) placing seventh, Champ Justice (10:45.47) placing twelfth and Carbon’s Evan Criddle (10:50.35) finishing in thirteenth.

The Emery distance runners were incredible once more, in the 3200m run, Gentry Christiansen would claim her second gold of the day, finishing with a time of 11:30.82, followed by her teammates Guymon (11:31.12) taking home the silver and Addie Hurst (12:18.50) with the bronze as the three topped the podium for the Emery Lady Spartans. Carbon’s Hanson (13:05.24) performed well, finishing in ninth.

Kenadi Maughan of Emery finished seventh in girls shot put with a distance of 29-2.75. As teammate Boston Huntington had a nice distance of 39-8.25 on the boy’s side, finishing in the seventh spot as well.

Abby Morris of Emery claimed seventh in the Girls Javelin, with a distance of 90-8.0, followed by Carbon’s Rebecca Swasey (89.8.0) finishing in the eighth spot. Teammates Janyssa Wadley (85-6.5) finished in ninth and McKenzie Mathews (82-4.0) placing eleventh.

In the boys long jump, Carbon’s Ethan Prettyman placed ninth with a distance of 19-5.0, followed by teammate Traxton Jewkes (18-8.75) in eleventh. For the girls, Blyth Bradford of Carbon finished in the sixth spot with a distance of 16-5.0.

In the boys high jump, Matthew Olsen would take home the silver with a height of 6-3.0. Teammate Huntington was impressive as well, jumping 5-10.0, claiming fifth place. Jewkes would get the eighth spot for the Dinos with a height of 5-8.0, followed by Emery’s Trek Petersen (5-6.0) in tenth and Carbon’s Catrer Branch (5-6.0) in eleventh.

In the girls high jump, Megan Stilson claimed the silver for Emery with a height of 4-11.0, followed by her teammate Abby Morris (4-11.0) finishing in a tie for fourth. Carbon’s Emily Dufour (4-7.0) placed in the twelfth spot.

In the girls 4×100 relay, Carbon claimed the second spot with a time of 51.44. In the girls 4×400, Emery would claim the number one spot receiving the gold with a time of 4:13.74. Carbon followed in third (4:22.32). Carbon would get the silver again in the girls sprint medley in a time of 4:29.91. The Carbon boys would also get the silver in the same event with a time of 3:47.84.

The competitors will set their sight on one last meet, being the three-day event being held at Bringham Young university for the State Track Meet.