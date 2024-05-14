High School Rodeo Finishes Spring Season for 2024

By Julie Johansen

The last high school qualifying rodeos for the spring season was hosted by the West Millard Rodeo Club at the Delta arena on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11. Carbon and Emery rodeo teams were there to compete.

Adding points on Friday were Kashley Rhodes and Hayden Tonc with second and third, respectively, in the rifle shoot. Shalako Gunter tied for second in the trap shoot. On Saturday, at the West Millard #2 rodeo, Kaden Donathan was third in steer wrestling, Ean Ellis took sixth in tie down roping, Hayden Tonc earned first and Kashley Rhodes second in the light rifle shoot, and Shalako Gunter tied for first in trap shooting. These rodeo athletes are all members of the Carbon Rodeo Team.

Emery Team members scoring on Friday were Quirt Payne, second in barebacks, Orrin McElprang with partner Braden Noyes from the Carbon Team placed tenth in team roping, and Kamz Rich was first in bull riding. In the shooting sports Wyatt Fox was first, Ryter Ekker eighth and Cody Howard tenth in the rifle shoot.

Saturday’s rodeo added several more names to the winning column for Emery. Garek Bennett took and Quirt Payne fifth in bareback riding, Monty Christiansen was third in saddle broncs, Charity Greenhalgh third in barrels, Kamz Rich, second in bulls, Ryleigh Allred earned ninth and Graycee Mills tenth in breakaway roping. Ryter Ekker was sixth and Wyatt Fox seventh in the light rifle shoot.

Now it is just a couple of weeks until State Finals June 3 through June 8 at Heber City.