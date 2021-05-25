Emery Commissioners Address County Issues

By Julie Johansen

Jeff Kelsey from Intermountain Insurances addressed the Emery County Commissioners during their meeting on Tuesday. He recommended that Emery County keep the same policy that they acquired last year. This package provides medical, dental, vision and life insurance for county employees.

Emery County’s coverage has been through PEHP in a risk sharing pool. Kelsey reported that all insurance trends are higher this year, but negotiations have kept it at a 6.9% increase for medical only. There are no changes in the policy from last year and his proposal for the county was to stay with PEHP. A motion to accept his proposal was approved.

Melissa Huntington then presented the Four Corners Mental Health Annual Area Plan to the commissioners for their signatures. She stated that their plan is very detailed and follows state statues mandated by the legislature. Huntington stressed how vital it is have strong community partners when dealing with addiction and mental health. She reported that Four Corners is planning a training in August to help deal with these type of problems. Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk said they would like to be involved.

Emery County Tourism Director Adriana Chimaras asked for commission approval to renew a contract between Emery County and Reagan Outdoor Advertising for advertising services. The cost of this is $9,000 but is funded by a one-to-one grant and Emery County will pay $4,500 with transient room taxes. Chimaras also announced a new slogan, “Appreciate You Keeping It Swell,” that will be utilized by the bureau.

Emery County Clerk Brenda Tuttle next reported on the 2021 tax sale. Three pieces of property were sold on May 19. One piece sold for $2,000 while another sold for $700. The largest sale was for $25,500. The commissioners also approved a final resolution that authorizes the Filing of Cross Appeals for 2021 Centrally Assessed properties filed by PacifiCorp.

Jason Merrell requested permission to put a trailer on his property in Huntington Canyon. He only owns one acre and the zoning laws require 40 acres. He wanted to know what he could and could not do on this property. After much discussion, Merrell was referred to the Emery County Land Use Committee.

Also during the meeting, elected officials paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the ultimate sacrifice in honor of Memorial Day. Commissioner Kent Wilson requested that the county think about activities for Veterans Day, which would include taping tributes for veterans to be subsequently used to educate youth.

Sheriff Funk then announced that they are in the process of hiring and have a young squad. Commissioner Wilson concluded by stating that they are looking for public input on the infrastructure monies the county will receive in the next three years.