Emery Competes at Skyhawk Showdown

By Julie Johansen

Fourteen Emery High varsity wrestlers competed at the Varsity Skyhawk Showdown in Salem, Utah on Friday and Saturday. Thirty-two teams from Utah, Colorado and Idaho, comprising over 300 competitors, filled the brackets at this challenging tourney.

In the end, the Emery team placed 11th with 259.5 points. Four seniors, Monty Christiansen, Mason Stewart, Tayden Allen and Easton Thornley, all won more matches than they lost, helping the team score more points.

Christiansen had four wins, one bye and one loss, earning ninth in the 113 pound weight class. Stewart, 138 pounds, placed 11th with four wins, one bye and two losses. Allen, 150 pounds, took eighth with three wins and three losses. Thornley, 285 pounds, placed sixth with three wins, one bye, one injury loss and a forfeit because of injury.

The younger grapplers ended up meeting their teammates in some matches, but Dixon Peacock was the top placer for the Spartan team with a fifth place in the 120 weight class. Ryan Collard, 126 pounds, finished sixth while Rayden Ewell, 120 pounds, and Derrick Birch, 126 pounds, both took second in their respective weight classes.

Other wrestlers competing were Trent Gilbert, Ty Christiansen and Xavier Nelson in the light weight class of 106 pounds. Damon Farley at 157 pounds, Boden Christman at 165 pounds and Devon Byars at 175 pounds all added points to the team’s score.