Lady Dinos Shine at Paguitch Invitational

Photo Courtesy of Jamill Tapia

The Lady Dinos wrestling team had an excellent showing in Panguitch over the weekend as 22 high schools were welcomed from the surrounding area. The Lady Dinos placed second overall out of the large group, with Richfield being the only team to put up more points for the tournament.

Codi Shaw had a great showing in the 107-110 group. After losing her first match, she was resilient as she won the next three matches by pinning her opponent, giving her the third place finish at the tournament. Also with a third place finish was Harleigh Malmgren, who won three out of four, two by fall and one by decision.

In the 119-126 class, Sabrina Sharp placed fourth, winning two with a pin. Her the last match resulted in a hard-fought 9-7 decision, going the other way. Adrienne Lee had three wins by fall in the tough 132-137 class, only losing once, as she secured a third-place podium finish.

Bailee Christiansen split her match for the tournament, winning two by fall, getting the fifth place spot in 138-156. Mayah Gonzalez had only one loss in a tough 2-4 decision in the first round. She fought back, winning the next three matches, for a third place finish.

Alizah Trostle went two for two on the weekend, gaining a fifth-place finish in the 151-168 class. Rickelle Collins won three out of four, with the last two being pins, solidifying a third place finish in 168-179 class.

Madison Arroyo secured a podium finish as well, winning two of three, both wins by fall in the 178-191 class. Grace Lamb also had an awesome showing, winning two of three as well, both by fall, in the 191-211 class. Both Arroyo and Lamb placed second in their group at the invitational.

“We have several first-year wrestlers and if it’s not their first year wrestling, it’s only their second,” said Jamill Tapia, part of the Lady Dinos coaching staff. “We learned a lot today and have several things we still need to work on, but that’s wrestling. If you’re not making mistakes, you’re not learning.”

The Lady Dinos will be home for their next event as the Dave Smith Memorial Tournament will be hosted this weekend at Carbon High School. The tournament will start at 3 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday.