Emery County Archives Celebrate Digitization of Ferron Creek Records

On Feb. 20, the Head of Digital Operations of the J.W. Marriott Library at the University of Utah, Matt Brunksvik, announced the completion of a project.

This project is the digitization of records from the irrigation companies on Ferron Creek. Brunsvik stated that this feat was a testament to the unwavering dedication to preserve history, culture and a way of life.

The Emery County Archives, in conjunction with the Emery County Historical Society, will celebrate this accomplishment with an event this fall. On Sept. 19, the celebration will take place at the Emery County Administrative Building in Castle Date at 6:30 p.m.

This project was made possible through a grant from the Utah State Historical Records Advisory Board (USHRAB) and Nationally Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC).