Emery County Business Chamber Hears from the Utah Office of Tourism

By Robin Hunt

The Emery County Business Chamber met in Green River on Wednesday at Tamarisk Restaurant for its monthly lunch and learn. Their guest speaker was Camille Johnson from the Utah Office of Tourism.

Johnson shared Utah’s Office of Tourism’s vision and mission. The vision is, “a state united in welcoming the world to experience awe-inspiring adventure.”

The mission of the office is to, “Elevate life in Utah by advancing the visitor economy through marketing, stewardship, and destination development.”

Johnson spoke of focusing on our locals and ensuring positive visitor experiences. Johnson then praised Emery County’s initiative “Life Energized.”

Businesses are invited to become a member of the Emery County Business Chamber and participate in activities like these. Learn more by visiting www.emerycountychamber.com.