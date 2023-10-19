Local Qualifies for Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship

Press Release

Kanyon Mills and his partner Ejay Duke qualified for the Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship in the 19U team roping this December.

Mills and Duke will be one of over 1,000 entries from 29 different states including four provinces in Canada competing Dec. 6-13 at the Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship, which is held the first weekend of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We held 41 qualifiers across the United States and Canada to give our rodeo youth an equal chance to make it to Vegas and the opportunity to win their share of $1.5 million+ in cash and prizes,” said Sherrylynn Johnson, the event’s organizer and four time qualifier for the National Finals Rodeo.

Mrs. Johnson and her husband Mike Johnson, an ironman of rodeo who has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo a whopping 23 times, said the event offers barrel racing, double mugging, goat tying, breakaway roping, tie down roping and team roping.

“We have different age groups; 19 & Under, 15 & Under, 12 & Under and 10 & Under,” Johnson said. “Each Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Champion will take home $10-30K in cash. We’re the highest stakes payout in five events for youth in rodeo history and this year we’ve added team roping, which will push it even higher.”

Mike also noted that the total payout, including two Dodge Ram dually trucks, is to exceed $1.5 million in cash and awards this year. “Winners will take home electric Trek bikes, Crickets, saddles, rope cans, World Champion rings and plenty of swag from our A-list group of sponsors. We’d like to thank our Title Event

Sponsor 5 Star Equine Products plus our event sponsors Cowgirl Tuff, Total Feed, Spalding Fly Predators, Wrangler, BeneFab, MVP, American Hat Co., SmartPak, K & D Equestrian, Hebert’s Town & Country Dodge, Red River Arenas, Re-Vita EQ, DB and Pittsburg Rodeo Association.”

The world championship is free to attend, starting each morning at 8:15 a.m. at The Expo World Market Center Las Vegas located at 435 South Grand Central Parkway in Las Vegas, Nev. The event will also be live webcasted at www.johnsonsportline.com.