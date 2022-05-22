Emery County Celebrates EMS Week

By Julie Johansen

In honor of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week, Emery County extended appreciation to all the EMT/ambulance personnel, specifically from our local communities. They are grateful for their volunteer service and dedication. As a way of displaying gratitude, an appreciation dinner catered by Gettin’ Our Smoke On was served to these service personnel.

They are also especially thankful for the local businesses that donated special gifts and prizes. These prizes were given to the EMTs and emergency service personnel during a dinner on Thursday evening at the recreation center in Castle Dale. Jan Olsen, Emery County Commission Secretary, chaired this event and the service campaign for the week.

Sponsors included: