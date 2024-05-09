Emery County Commission Addresses Several Agenda Items

By Julie Johansen

Emery County Commissioners Keven Jensen, Jordan Leonard, and Lynn Sitterud met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 7. The first item on the agenda was to open and accept the sealed submissions for the Huntington Airport groundskeeper. There were two proposals opened. The applications will now be studied before a decision or approval for either one is made.

County Fire Warden Jeramy Jorgensen then spoke to the commission about a cooperative agreement between the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands and Emery County. The agreement was made in 2017, but updated in 2022 and never signed. This was approved, though it requires the federal number for completion.

A couple of action items from the last commission meeting needed to be ratified or changed. An Memorandum of Understand (MOU) with the Emery County Library System and the UEN 2024 WiFi was ratified and an amendment of a resolution for care of the Lawrence Cemetery was approved.

The annual statement for continued property tax exemption was approved with a 2 to 1 vote. There was an exclusion for Castle Ridge Behavioral because of questions on qualification requirements. County Clerk Brenda Tuttle then presented the 2024 Fraud Risk Assessment form from the Utah Attorney General’s office. It was approved.

An approval was given to send details about the Industrial Park and community to EDCUtah to share with Radiant Energy Company looking for a U.S. location to construct nuclear reactors. A comment was made that this was just to share information.

Approval was given for a modification of the agreement between the BLM and Emery County Law Enforcement services on BLM land. Sheriff Tyson Huntington assured the commission of the asset this is to the sheriff’s office from both Carbon and Emery Counties.

Trails grant applications for 2024 from The Swell Retreat and MECCA Bike Club presented by AnnDee Mead were also approved. These would help with funding in building trails.

Sheriff Huntington then spoke about the loss of an officer in Santaquin and the possibility that the escape route for the wanted was through Huntington Canyon and Emery County. He advised everyone to be on the defense, as we are not as protected as we feel we are sometimes. He then reminded that the largest PTP apprehension in the country happened here in Emery County. He expressed his appreciation to his deputies and citizens of the county.