Body Recovered Near Goblin Valley 5 Years After Disappearance

Human remains found near Goblin Valley State Park on April 12, 2024, came back as a positive I.D. for missing Iowa man, Bryce McCance, two days prior to his birthday on April 14, 2024.

On November 21, 2018, McCance, age 25, was reported missing to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, after a concerning text from him was received by his half-brother.

Personnel from Emery County Sheriff’s Office, Emery County Search and Rescue, Grand County Sheriff’s Department and Utah Highway Patrol immediately began searching the area where McCance’s phone was last pinged, near Green River.

Law enforcement initiated ground search as well as air search and were able to locate McCance’s vehicle on November 25, 2018. McCance’s vehicle was located 1.5 miles southeast of Hatt’s Ranch, which is approximately 18 miles southwest of Green River where McCance’s phone was last pinged.

Facebook posts for McCance received thousands of shares and hundreds of comments, prompting many members of the community to offer their assistance to law enforcement in their search.

Sheriff Tyson Huntington has been in contact with the McCance’s family almost daily since the body was located.

“They are so grateful for everyone who took time to look for Bryce over the past five and a half years,” stated Sheriff Huntington.

Sheriff Huntington stated he would also like to thank everyone who helped look for Bryce, as well as the couple who found him and contacted the Emery County Sheriff’s Office. McCance’s disappearance weighed heavy on so many hearts across the state of Utah with no answers into his disappearance until now.

“We could not do our job without the help of our communities,” expressed Sheriff Huntington.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 56999 650th Street Atlantic, IA 50022.

For those who would like to pay their respects or send flowers, you can visit: https://www.schmidtfamilyfh.com/obituaries/bryce-mccance