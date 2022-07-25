Emery County Commission Grateful for Action of Sheriff Deputies

ETV News stock photo

By Julie Johansen

Following the approval of the consent agenda on July 19, the Emery County Commission meeting began by drawing names for the safety gift cards. The employees receiving the cards were Becky Nelson, Jennifer Price, Brad Beagley, Jorgen Allred, Denise Reid and Aaron Lancaster. Commissioner Lynn Sitterud thanked the employees for continuing to work safely with no loss of time accidents.

The commissioners then ratified a “Libraries Save Lives” reimbursement grant. This grant will provide technology and CPR training for the Emery and Elmo libraries. The General Planning Services agreement between Rural Community Consultants and Emery County for the project titled “Pre-disaster Hazard Mitigation Plan” with FEMA was approved at the last meeting. Following a review, it will be awarded.

The Beer Tax Funds annual report for fiscal year 2022 was then approved. These funds are received by the cities in the county and returned to the county for use in incarcerations. Amendment #2 to the contract between Utah Department of Corrections and Emery County Sheriff for housing state inmates was also approved. Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk stated there are currently 12 state inmates housed in Emery County and the amendment will increase the amount paid to the county, making it more feasible.

A contract with the Administration Office of the Courts and Emery County for bailiff and perimeter security was also approved. This will make the amount received closer to wages for the services mandated. A contract for additional concrete work needed at the Orangeville Library, due to settling of concrete already there, with Wall Concrete and Construction, LLC was approved.

A memorandum of understanding between Emery County and the San Rafael Service District (SRSD) was approved. Personnel and human resource services from the county will be used by the service district with hourly wages reimbursed from the SRSD as employees are hired for the research center.

Josie Stilson, Emery County Recorder/Treasurer, asked the commission for permission to transfer funds from the Public Treasurer Investment Funds (PTIF) to Moreton Asset Management to diversify and gain funds. Jason Willis from Moreton presented a slideshow explaining his company and their handling of funds. He also spoke about the protection of accounts with their company. The commissioners approved this action upon recommendation from Stilson.

Elected officials reports began with Sheriff Funk applauding his deputies for their recent action using search warrants to seize ½ pound of meth from a Huntington residence and to apprehend an individual in Orangeville with outstanding arrest warrants from California. He was found by arresting individuals using drugs from him. Sheriff Funk concluded that this is not a sleepy little community any longer and pleaded with citizens to please be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

All three commissioners spoke of their gratitude for the sheriff’s office and the deputies’ readiness, training and ability to serve Emery County.