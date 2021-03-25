Emery County Enters Moderate COVID-19 Transmission Level

On Friday, the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) announced that Emery County has joined Carbon and Grand counties in the moderate transmission level for COVID-19. Emery County was one of the last counties in Utah to leave the high transmission level.

Friday’s report also included positive case rates for the past three days. In that time frame, Carbon County tallied 14 new cases of the virus while Emery County had two. Grand County recorded 11 new cases in the past three days.

Two patients, both Carbon County residents, are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. There have been 27 deaths in the region, including 15 in Carbon County, nine in Emery County and three in Grand County.

Vaccines continue to be administered throughout the region. To date, 7,473 regional residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In total, 12,401 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

“If you are 18 years of age or older, you are now eligible to receive your COVID-19 vaccine at Southeast Utah Health Department,” SEUHD shared. “You may schedule your appointment here.”