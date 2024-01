Emery County is actively seeking (1) citizen interested in filling (1) position on the Emery County Fire District.

The vacancy is for three (3) year term beginning Jan. 1, 2024, and ending December 31, 2026.

You are required to live within Emery County boundaries.

You may obtain a volunteer form online at emerycounty.com or the Clerk/Auditor’s Office during regular business hours.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 31 and February 7, 2024.