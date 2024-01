Jeff & Joyce Guymon are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Haley to Andrew son of Chad and Heather Staten on February 3rd, 2024 in the Payson, UT Temple.

Join us for our reception:

Tooele

Friday, February 2nd, 2024

1717 Berra Boulevard

Tooele, UT 84074 6-8 PM

Huntington

Saturday, February 3rd, 2024

240 North Main Street

Huntington, UT 84528 6-8 PM