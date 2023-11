By Julie Johansen

Four Corners Community Behavioral Health hosted a trunk or treat in Castle Dale on Halloween evening. They were joined by several businesses, mainly from the Carbon and Emery area, but a few were also outreach.

The trunks were elaborately decorated and treats were available for the many youngsters at the event. Vendors were available and the Wee Bit Wicked Witches were there to entertain and dance in the street.