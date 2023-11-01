Marko Yelenich Jr, age 86, from Henderson, Nevada, passed away on October 18, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was under the care of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City, Nevada.

Marko was born in the small mining town of Sweets, Utah in 1937 to Marko and Matilda Yelenich. He was raised in the town of Helper, Utah, where he left high school in 1954 to enlist in the army. After serving 3 years and earning his GED, on October 15, 1957, he was honorably discharged from service.

After his service, Marko continued his education at Utah State University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Production Management and a minor in Finance. Shortly after finishing his degree, Marko accepted a position at Titanium Metals Corporation (TIMET) in Henderson, Nevada. At TIMET, Marko formed numerous friendships and was highly respected in his field. After 37 years, of working his entire professional life at TIMET, Marko retired.

Outside of Marko’s professional life, he loved the outdoors, was an avid golfer, and was an obsessive fly fisherman. His favorite place to be was fly fishing in the mountains surrounding Helper, Utah, with family and friends.

As for anyone who had the chance to know Marko, he made you feel like family. He was always welcoming and had countless good stories to share. Marko was always willing to help those around him and never failed to make one smile. He touched the lives of many, and for this, Marko will be greatly missed and will forever be in the hearts and prayers of many.

Marko is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Wilma; his children, Kari Yelenich and Mark Yelenich; his grandchildren, Sibilya, Daelyn, and Karsten; and his sister, Helen Shiflar, of Sandy, Utah.

Marko was preceded in death by his parents, brother Tony Yelenich, and sister Martha Bero.

On behalf of the family, our greatest appreciation is extended to all of the wonderful caregivers at the Southern Nevada State Veteran’s Home in Boulder City, for all the love, care, compassion and respect they showed him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.