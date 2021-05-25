Emery County Historical Society Announces Upcoming Trek

Press Release

The Emery County Historical Society is excited to announce its next trek on Saturday, June 12. Attendees will be going to the small ghost town of Sego.

Jessica Montcalm, the Bureau of Land Management’s Trail Interpretive Center Manager, has done extensive work in this canyon and will be the tour guide. She will show attendees the mining area, dugouts, general store, pictographs and 100 year-old cemetery. It will be an exciting trip.

Groups will meet at the Stake Center in Huntington at 9 a.m. Those at the south end of the county will meet at the Mayors Park in Ferron at 9 a.m. Carpooling is suggested if possible. Those in attendance will then travel to Green River and make a short stop at the park in Green River to gather others at 10 a.m. and for restroom facilities.

Please bring your lunch, a chair and bug spray if desired. Dues are still only $5 per year per person.