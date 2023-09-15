Emery County Historical Society Invites You to a Field Excursion

Photo Courtesy of the Utah State Lands Administration

The Emery County Historical Society is inviting the community to join them on a field excursion. The excursion, which is slated to take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, will feature experiencing the “Spirit Railroad,” or the historic 1881 Rio Grande Railroad Grade.

Those that are interested are instructed to meet with the society at the Huntington City Park at 10 a.m. The trip will include the Castle Valley Junction, Inscription Rock and SITLA interpretive site on Chimney Rock Flat.

High-clearance vehicles are recommended for the excursion and ride-sharing can be arranged at the meeting site. Attendees should bring their own lunch, water and a chair. Historical Society dues are still only $5 per year, though on Jan. 1, dues will increase to $10 per year.