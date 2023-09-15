We are sad to announce the passing of Penny Ione Trujillo (Kessinger). She died at age 64 on August 20, 2023.

Penny passed away surrounded by her children.

Son Ryan Cranford, Daughter Melody Hays (Panther Prettyman), Grandchildren, Angel Thatcher, Malakai Hays, Ethan Hays. Son Scott Stewart (Marissa Stewart), Grandchildren, Easton Stewart Abbie Stewart, Khylie Stewart, Son Travis Fisher grandchild Isaiah Fisher. Her favorite cousin Carol Coffman, but she was more like a sister, and her brothers Benny (Marquette) Kessinger, Gary (Lisa) Kessinger, Larry (Kathy) Kessinger, Terry (Pat) Kessinger, Mike (Kay) Kessinger, and Dennis (Debbie) Kessinger. All from KY.

Penny was a very loving person and all her family was very grateful for her. She was also a very blunt and forward person, If she didn’t like what was going on, she didn’t hesitate and told you. She was always saying to everyone in her life “I’m thinking positive” when she was having a hard time she always tried to think positive and she knew it every time she just had to think positive. She was also a very funny, smart, caring person when she wanted to be. We cherish the moments we spent with her and we cherish the person she was.

May she rest in piece with her fallen loved ones, her sister Betty Wright, Brothers Danny Kessinger and David Kessinger from KY. Her dearly loved husband Sam Trujillo from Price, UT. Her Mother Lydia Kessinger and her father Clyde Kessinger from KY.