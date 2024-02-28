EMERY COUNTY LIBRARY BOARD VACANCIES

(2 vacancies to serve the remainder 4-year terms and 1 vacancy for a new 4-year term)

The Emery County Library Board works to improve the quality of libraries in Emery County by advising the Director in reviewing services, policies, and by representing the interest of Emery County citizens.

Applicants must be an Emery County resident and preference may be given to residents of Cleveland, Elmo, Emery, Ferron and Green River.

Anyone interested should submit a letter of intent to the Emery County Clerk’s Office, Box 907, Castle Dale, UT 84513 by 4:30 pm on March 13 , 2024.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 28 and March 6, 2024.