ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION

Sealed Bids for Class C Road Improvements 4C-2024 will be received by the PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION at the office of the Price City Public Works Receptionist until Thursday, March 21st, 2024 at 2:30 PM. Primary Work: Cape Seal, Crack Seal and Paint Striping. Bids will be publicly opened in the Public Works Complex, 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah 84501 on Thursday, March 21st, 2024 at 2:30 PM. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to the Public Works Receptionist. The outside of the envelope shall be labeled with the words ‘CLASS C ROAD IMPROVEMENTS 4C-2024’. Send the envelope in the US Mail or hand deliver, do not send bids by Email, facsimile, Fed-Ex, UPS or similar freight service.

Drawings, specifications and other Contract Documents may be examined and Prospective Bidders may obtain copies of the Contract Documents at the following location: Price City Public Works Complex, 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah 84501.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 28, March 6 and March 13, 2024.