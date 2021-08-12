Emery County Man Dies of COVID-19 Complications

On Wednesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced the death of another regional resident due to COVID-19. This death involved an Emery County man.

According to the announcement, the man was between the ages of 65-84. The individual was hospitalized at the time of death.

This death marks the 11th in Emery County, bringing the region’s total to 35. Four have died in Grand County while Carbon County has recorded 20 deaths related to COVID-19.

As of Thursday morning, there are 49 active cases of the virus throughout the region. This includes 30 in Carbon County, five in Emery County and 14 in Grand County. Five patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 complications, including four in Carbon County and one in Emery County.