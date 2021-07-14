EMERY COUNTY – MUNICIPAL PRIMARY ELECTION INFORMATION

All registered voters in Precinct 6 & 7 – Castle Dale and Precinct 12 – Green River will be mailed a ballot for the upcoming Municipal Primary Election. Ballots will be mailed on July 20 up to August 3, 2021. Ballots returned by mail must be post marked by August 9, 2021.

Ballot drop boxes are available on the North and South entrances of the Emery County Courthouse, 75 E Main St, Castle Dale, UT. Voters may vote in person on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Emery County Courthouse from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. The ballot will be the same ballot voters receive in the mail. Any voter needing ADA assistance may contact the Emery County Clerk/Auditor’s office at (435) 381-3550.

SAMPLE BALLOT

Castle Dale Precinct 6 & 7

MUNICIPAL OFFICES

Castle Dale City Council

4 Year Term

Vote for no more than Two

o TED ALLEN

o MICHAEL JORGENSEN

o JULIE JOHANSEN

o MINDY JACKSON

o ADRIANA CHIMARAS

o HOLLY ANN MONSEN

o JEFFERY HAYWARD

Green River Precinct 12

MUNICIPAL OFFICES

Green River City Council

4 Year Term

Vote for no more than Two

o LARRY PACKER

o AMANDA DINKINS

o MICHAEL SILLIMAN

o JONNIE GALLAGHER

o BEN LEHNHOFF

/s/Brenda D. Tuttle

Emery County Clerk/Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 14, 2021.