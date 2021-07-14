NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Lydia Spink (McKendrick), whose address is 49 W. 2100 N, Tooele, UT 84074, has been appointed Personal Representative of the GUSTINA MUNCY estate. Creditors of the estate are hereby notified to (1) deliver or mail their written claims to the personal representative at the address above; (2) deliver or mail their written claims to the personal representative’s attorney of record, Daniel W. McKay at the following address: 952 North 200 East, Spanish Fork, Utah 84660; or (3) file their written claims with the Clerk of the District Court in Carbon County, or otherwise present their claims as required by Utah law within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 14, July 21 and July 28, 2021.