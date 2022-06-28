Emery County Names Young Royalty Members

By Taren Powell

The 2022 Miss Emery County Royalty members passed down their crowns last week starting with the Mini, Little and Junior Miss Pageant on Tuesday night. There were 18 young girls who competed for the three titles.

Mini and Little contestants were judged based on five categories, including photogenic, outfit of choice, talent, formal wear and onstage interview. The Junior contestants were judged on those same categories as well as a fitness routine and a private interview with judges.

At the end of the evening, Makenzi Jones-Cheshire was given the People’s Choice award. The Golden Ticket award went to the contestant who sold the most tickets, which was Raelee Oveson. Elsie Bagley was awarded the Committee Choice award. The photogenic winner for the Mini group went to Tylie Hinkins as well as Baylor Smith from the Little group and Javery Pitchforth from the Junior group.

The newly-crowned 2023 Mini Miss Emery County is Bostyn Labrum, the Little Miss Emery County is Baylor Smith and Halee Frandsen is the new Junior Miss Emery County. Watch the new royalty as they serve their county and implement their service projects by following them on their social media platforms.