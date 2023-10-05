Emery County Public Lands Council View Video Presentations From Federal Agencies

By Julie Johansen

Emery County Public Lands Council Chairman Rod Player opened Tuesday’s council meeting with comments about the Foundation for America’s Public Lands Organization meeting in Las Vegas. Their purpose was to provide a blueprint for outdoor recreation. Player said more information would be available soon.

The council also watched two video presentations on Tuesday morning at their regular October meeting. The first video was presented by the Bureau of Land Management with Kyle Beagley as the narrator. The Purposed Public Lands Rule was a resource for questions and showed the three main points for discussion. Although the comment period has already ended, no decision has been made yet.

The other video was presented by the Forest Service. This presentation outlined the proposals for the Forest Service Plan now being considered for implementation. The comment period for this plan ends on Nov. 16. Ranger Daren Olsen did state that each individual allotment plan would remain the same. Comments can be made online, by mail or by attending one of the public open houses.

Both discussions included recreation and wilderness areas within their boundaries. Information on both of these presentations can be found online at their respective websites.

When Ranger Olsen was questioned about the riparian areas in the Forest Plan and their effect for both grazing and recreation, he replied that comments are being considered. The same was answered about winter recreation opportunities on the forest, stating that snow fall governed many of those decisions.

Beagley reported that the support for Public Lands Day was good. He also said that plans for Joe’s Fest are underway and ready for later this month.

Marc Stilson, Utah State Water Engineer, spoke about the legislation which expanded to give water shareholders an opportunity to bank or save water. He also remarked that there are no maximum or minimum storage requirements for reservoirs. Later on in the meeting, Councilmember Ward related that most reservoirs in the area are about 80% full, a remarkable water year.

Cheyenne Larsen with the Division of Wildlife Resources announced a youth pheasant hunt planned for Oct. 28. Division of Poil, Gas, and Mining representatives reported to the council about the violation at the Skyline Mine with regards to the coal fines found in the upper Electric Lake water. The fans have ben repaired and the tests show that water quality is back to normal, but this violation hearing is pending. The violation has been appealed by the company.

The Forest Service agency again reported that wood permits are on sale until Nov. 30 and that Christmas tree permits are available online at rec.gov. Wood is still being harvested at Reeder Canyon. The Box Fire on Emery Mountain that started on Sept. 19 is being managed, but the storms have almost put it out. The grazing extensions of 10 days on five allotments will wrap up around the middle of October.

Water at most Utah State Parks is being turned off to prevent freezing. Scofield had already reported freezing lines. Goblin Valley is gearing up for the big influx of people for the eclipse on Oct. 14. Their campground reservations have been full for a couple of months.