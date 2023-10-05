Emery Spartans Read Through September

Throughout the month of September, Emery High School hosted a reading competition. The competition was between grade levels and sophomores held the lead for the majority of the month.

The senior class then gained the advantage and came out in the lead, meaning the seniors were rewarded with root beer floats. The top three overall readers also received Amazon gift cards. Kyson Jensen earned first place, Elizabeth Carroll took second and Taya Cowley took third.

This competition was organized by the language arts department, along with Morgan Luke and Cowley, who are Sterling Scholars.