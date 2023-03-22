Emery County Republicans Propose a Resolution of Censorship

ETV News Stock Photo

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Republican Party plans to host its annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Thursday, March 30 at the Recreation Center in Castle Dale (6 p.m. dinner and 7 p.m. convention). On the agenda for this meeting, along with the nomination and selection of new county officers, is the adoption of a resolution calling for the censorship of Utah Senator Mitt Romney. The resolution alleges as its reasons: Romney’s support of Black Lives Matter, Impeachment for a former President, support of Evan McMullin and support for gun control. Romney’s office does not agree with this characterization.

Several citizens’ concerns and questions have surfaced since this announcement was made. The resolution was presented to the Emery County Commission and two commissioners voiced their dislike for this resolution while one expressed his approval.

Commissioner Lynn Sitterud stated that, ”In my six years serving on the commission, we have never requested support from Sen. Romney’s office that we have not received prompt and positive support in the form of letters, contacts or even visits from his staff. On the other hand, the response has been quite the opposite from Senator Lee.”

Emery County has benefited from the support of Senator Romney, especially working with Congressman John Curtis. Securing the title for Joe’s Valley Dam so that control could be local; creation of the San Rafael Monument to protect recreation, livestock grazing, mining and oil and gas exploration; funding for the San Rafael Research Center; infrastructure funding; broadband expansion (including securing permitting and funding for fiber deployment); and first responder support have come to Emery County because of Romney’s support and actions on behalf of Emery County.

Senator David Hinkins also commented, “This will hurt Emery County with any legislative gains, including the transfer of lands needed in the Dingell Jr. Act. It will also hamper my ability to legislate to help Emery County. It will make Emery County the Black Sheep of the state. It seems to me that it will do more harm than good.”