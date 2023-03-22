Annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Event Delights

By Maycee Fivecoat

In the midst of St. Patrick’s Day fun, the annual corned beef and cabbage event was hosted by the Notre Dame De Lourdes Church on Saturday afternoon.

Meals began being served at noon and were available to all that wished to fill their cravings until 8 p.m. that evening. Alongside the traditional Irish food, hotdogs and hamburgers were also served. Meals were available for enjoyment on site, pick-up or delivery.

Everyone was welcome to attend the festivities after the Price City St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Main Street. During the parade, Notre Dame was awarded the chairman’s choice award for the first time since 1999. The celebration continued throughout the day with activities such as bingo, a silent raffle and mingling with the community.

“The proceeds mainly stay in the church, but we do have a scholarship program for the community. This year, we are making a donation to St. Anthony in honor of Father Albert,” said Catherine Kane, a member of the church. “We appreciate all the community support.”