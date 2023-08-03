Emery County Royalty Presents to Commission

By Julie Johansen

The newly-crowned Miss Emery County Royalty was introduced to the Emery County Commissioners during their meeting on Tuesday.

The royalty includes Miss Emery Kelsey Norton, Miss Emery Teen Tailynn Minchey, Junior Miss Emery Hallee Hurdsman, Little Miss Emery Aspyn Hinkins and Mini Miss Emery Britlee Bishop. The commissioners congratulated them and thanked them for representing Emery County.

Discussion items began with the approval of a monetary donation of $250 to the Emery High Rodeo Team.

A Memorandum of Agreement between Emery County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Integrated Public Alert and Warning System was also approved.

A conditional use permit for Five-Nines Resource, LLC, recommended by Emery County Planning and Zoning, received approval by the commission.

A contract for advertising with Jody and Larry Prettyman Outdoor Advertising for a billboard along Highway 10 was approved. Previous charges in the amount of $2,400 will be paid to the Prettymans.

Formal cancellation of an agreement with the State of Utah Division of Facilities Construction and Management was approved. This agreement was not utilized and the state requested a cancellation. A letter of support for North American Helium, LLC for drilling and production was also approved.