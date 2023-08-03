San Rafael Swell Recreation Advisory Council to Host Public Meeting

Bureau of Land Management Press Release

The Bureau of Land Management and the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council are pleased to announce an upcoming meeting of the Council on Aug. 31, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Castle Valley Special Service District Building in Castle Dale. The meeting will provide an opportunity for stakeholders and community members to come together and discuss important matters related to the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area.

The council meeting aims to foster collaboration and open dialogue among various stakeholders, including representatives from local government, Tribal Nations, environmental organizations, recreational users, and other interested individuals. The council’s main objective is to ensure the sustainable management and enjoyment of the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area.

Green River District Manager Lance Porter expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming meeting, stating, “The San Rafael Swell Recreation Area is a treasure that deserves our utmost attention and care. This advisory council meeting will allow us to gather valuable input from the community and work towards enhancing the recreational experience while preserving the natural and cultural resources of the area.”

To accommodate broader participation, the meeting will provide both in-person and virtual attendance options. Participants can join in person at the Castle Valley Special Service District building at 20 South 100 East in Castle Dale. For those unable to attend in person, a virtual meeting platform will be available. Individuals that prefer to participate virtually must register in advance at https://bit.ly/SRSRAACmeeting.

The agenda for the meeting will include discussions on the latest updates and initiatives related to the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area, a public comment session, and reports from various stakeholders. Attendees will have the opportunity to voice their concerns, share ideas, and contribute to the ongoing management and development of the recreation area.

A half-hour comment period, during which the public may address the council, will take place on Aug. 31 at 12 p.m. Depending on the number of people wishing to comment, the amount of time for individual oral comments may be limited. Written statements to address the council may also be sent prior to the meeting to the BLM Green River District, Attn: Lance Porter, 170 South 500 West, Vernal, Utah 84078, or via email with the subject line “San Rafael Swell Advisory Council meeting” to utprmail@blm.gov.

Persons in the United States who are deaf, deafblind, hard of hearing or have a speech disability may dial 711 (TTY, TDD, or TeleBraille) to access telecommunications relay services. Individuals outside the United States should use the relay services offered within their country to make international calls to the point-of-contact in the United States.

The roughly 217,000 acres of the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area is a vast and rugged landscape located in south-central Utah. The Swell is home to a wide variety of geologic features, including towering sandstone cliffs, deep canyons and ancient rock art. The area is also popular for hiking, biking, camping and off-highway vehicle riding. More information about the area can be found at https://www.blm.gov/visit/san- rafael-swell-recreation-area.