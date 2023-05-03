Emery County Trails Committee Applauds County Spring Events

ETV News Stock Photo

By Robin Hunt

Les Wilberg praised the Green River Dirt Bike Rally, ATV Jamboree and MECCA Bike Club during the Emery County Trails Committee meeting on Tuesday. As each of these events took place this spring, he noticed that not only did participants stay where they were supposed to and take out their own trash, but they also seemed to have picked up trash that already existed out in the desert.

Jaydon Meade with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) then described construction happening throughout the desert. He also reported on the spring events, which he said went really well. There was a lot of presence from the BLM, Department of Natural Resources and other organizations at these events.

Also during the meeting, Myron Jeffs reported on Forest Service projects and activities planned for the next few months. State Parks said that Lake Powell is likely to come up 75 feet. MECCA, Jamboree and Dirt Bike Rally coordinators then reported on their events.

The Emery County Trails Committee will meet next on June 6 at 8 a.m.