The Tabernacle Experience Coming to Price

An opportunity to experience the Tabernacle of the Old Testament is being given throughout the month of May. A tour is taking place, spanning throughout Utah, and began in Springville.

The Tabernacle of the Old Testament will journey to Holladay before coming to Price City on May 6-8. The tour will be hosted at 150 South 500 East and tickets are not required for entry to the Price Tabernacle Experience. Through the experience, all those that are interested are invited to explore a life-size replica of the Tabernacle from the Old Testament.

A Rising Generational Devotional was previously hosted in conjunction on Sunday, April 30 and featured guest speakers D. Carter Grant and President Cody Morgan, who are both Stake Presidents and Institute Instructors.

Following the stop in Price, the tour will continue onto the Uintah Basin May 12-16 and end in Heber City on May 19-26. The Tabernacle Experience is being sponsored by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.