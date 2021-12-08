Emery County Trails Committee Gains New Member

By Robin Hunt

The Emery County Trails Committee met for its regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday morning. During the meeting, Terry L. Bennett was approved as the newest addition of the Emery County Trails Committee. Bennett will assist the committee in its efforts to improve trails throughout the county

The committee then heard reports from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Forest Service and State Parks. They also discussed projects that Emery County wants to focus on, including the development of a National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) racetrack in Green River. As each project was discussed, so were potential roadblocks.

However, it was noted that these roadblocks will not stop the trails committee from doing its best to bring these projects to fruition. To conclude, it was announced that the next Emery County Trails Committee meeting will be hosted on Jan. 4.