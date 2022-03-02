Emery County Trails Committee Takes Action

By Robin Hunt

The Emery County Trails Committee met for its regularly-scheduled monthly meeting on Tuesday. Land management group representatives reported on their various projects, in harmonious collaboration with the county.

Myron Jeffs with the Bureau of Land Management reported that there are several large OHV events in the county this spring. These include the Castle Valley OHV event and the Green River Watermelon Crawl at the end of March, as well as the Green River Dirt Bike Rally in mid-April.

It was also announced that the family that lost their daughter in a flash flood last year has been given permission to erect a memorial for her. It was then reported that shade structures were added to various campgrounds, including Swinging Bridge South.

Forest Service representative Chris Nichols next highlighted the Arapeen Clean Up Day scheduled for July 16. This year, the focus will be in Joe’s Valley.

The next trails committee meeting will take place April 5.