Emery County Travel Bureau Supports Local Events

By Robin Hunt

The Emery County Travel Bureau met for their monthly meeting in Green River. The council reviewed event sponsor applications, and the Council agreed to sponsor the Joe’s Valley Fest, Huntington Heritage Days Rodeo, and the Southeastern Utah Jr. Livestock Show.

The council also heard a presentation from Utopia TV, who has been working with the council and local businesses for the last few years to create commercials featuring various businesses in the county. This is funded by the Travel board and the commercials and the footage is available to the county and the featured businesses to continue to promote their business.

“I think we have great dollar value with Utopia,” board member Danny VanWagoner said. Many other board members chimed in with their positive experiences working with Utopia TV and the board passed a motion to renew an agreement with Utopia TV.

Utopia TV will be at the Green River Rocks event this year, which will take place April 5-7. And will be contacting county businesses to highlight as well.

The Watermelon Crawl event will be March 22 and March 23 and is nearly full, and the Green River Dirt Bike Rally will be April 18-20, and is nearly full as well. For more information about this and future Travel Board meetings please contact travel@emery.utah.gov