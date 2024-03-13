Sign Up to Receive Text Notices Regarding Price City Power Outages

Price City is giving community members the opportunity to quickly obtain information, updates and notices regarding power outages.

“There are many situations that can interrupt our daily routines and lives, and power outages are no exception,” stated Steven Richardson of Price Municipal Corporation. “Some outages are necessary for crews to safely repair or replace damaged or obsolete equipment and to install new equipment to help the system to be more resilient.”

Other outages are caused by forces that are beyond human control, such as premature failure of equipment, severe weather or accidents that damage facilities and possibly threaten lives.

Richardson explained that, in order to help provide updates to customers and reduce congestion in the communication lines, the new text message-based notification system has been set up. It will be used to provide short messages or links for subscribers.

“The system will provide notices and updates for planned and unplanned power outages as well as alerts about inclement weather that could affect the power system,” Richardson shared. “The links provided in the messages will be able to be used by the subscribers to access the update page as often as they wish during any events.”

Those that are interested can text “power” to (435) 636-3166 to register for the text messages from Price City Power. To complete registration, simply follow the response prompts.

This is a free service provided by Price City and each cell number can register for multiple addresses. Each address may also have multiple cell phone numbers under registration. There is no personal, account or payment information that will be collected or included with the notifications.