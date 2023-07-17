Emery Days: A Celebration for Generations

By Julie Johansen

Even though Emery Days has had a calendar change the past couple of years, the return of families to their home community has not decreased. Several families celebrate with four or five generations mingling in the fun-filled days. Three days full of activities happened this past weekend in Emery.

It all began on Thursday, July 13, with the traditional softball games. Women played first on Thursday followed by the men’s teams. These friendly teams are divided by where people live in the town, i.e; North versus South.

On Friday, a poker run in the early evening was followed by a drive-in movie in the park. “The Sandlot” was screened for the enjoyment of many. Saturday was the big day and began early with a breakfast at 7:30 a.m.

An hour before the parade, children were invited to bring their bikes to the park and decorate them to ride at the beginning of the parade. Supplies were provided. The parade began at 10 a.m. and since there was no competition from other county communities, the band, cheerleaders and drill team all made to the Emery Town parade.

Honored in the parade and throughout the entire celebration were four 90-year-old ladies as grand marshals. These Emery citizens were Joyce Allen, LuElla Anderson, Nettie Mae Jackson and Rene Erickson.

After the parade, the park was full of vendors and activities like horseshoes, cornhole, a hammer toss, a fry pan throw, and bingo tournaments for all ages. The youth had softball games just before dinner.

The biggest hit of the day was the dinner provided for hundreds by United Minerals at 6 p.m. The finals of the softball games began immediately after dinner. Fireworks followed after dark and the celebration concluded with a dance on the tennis court.