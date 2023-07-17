Emery School Board Prepares for Coming School Year

By Julie Johansen

Four main items were discussed at the work meeting prior to regular session of the Emery School Board on Wednesday, July 12.

Jackie Allred and maintenance supervisor Wayne Maxfield gave project updates. The main concern was the uncertainty of the conversion to natural gas at the Green River schools. Discussion centered around whether to keep the current system in place with updates, or start the expensive process of converting to natural gas, ensuring there is heat for the coming school year.

After eight months of trying to hire a part-time custodian at Emery High as well as a recent resignation of a part-time custodian, it was decided to hire a full-time with benefits employee for the high school.

The next item for discussion was stipends for extracurricular coaches and staff. The need for assistants, the number of students, the length of the season for each activity and the longevity were all areas of concern for the various board members.

Wayne Roberts, president of Emery Schools Employee Association, gave a slideshow presentation on accumulation of leave days versus buyout of those days.

The regular session of the board meeting was called to order by Emery School Board President Royd Hatt. Following the pledge, Trent Huntsman gave the monthly update on construction at Emery High. He stated that there has been real progress with the masonry work, especially in the office and second story classroom areas. Electrical connections, allowing for cooling of the Spartan Center and auditorium, are also being worked on now.

Superintendent Ryan Maughan presented the following names for hire in the district: Brittany Cox, third grade teacher at Cottonwood Elementary; Danielle Kohl, librarian and LT aide at Castle Dale Elementary; Gracia Snow and Davie Stokes, cheer coaches at Emery High; Tresa Skinner, Breelynn Bennett and Makalie Snow, drill coaches at Emery High; Kaylee Mayne, girls’ soccer coach at Emery High; and Casey Jo Reid, maintenance secretary.

The GEC negotiated policy that benefits staff leave and absences was approved with the addition of adopted child to birth child for maternity and paternity leave. The GCD Policy, which gives annual leave for vacations and holidays, was also approved, adding a second floating holiday. The extracurricular activity schedule was also approved at a 20% increase, but the longevity clause was left out pending further discussion.

Superintendent Maughan reminded that school is starting earlier this year due to longer breaks for Christmas and other holidays. This was mainly because of the way the dates fall on the calendar.

Maughan also announced two special events coming before school begins. One event is an employee/benefit fair on Aug. 10 at the Emery County Aquatic Center from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Aug. 3, there is a back-to-school kickoff for students at Studio 400 in Huntington that will provide free haircuts, backpacks, school supplies, hygiene kits and clothes. Donations are still being accepted.

During the committee reports, Kenzie Guymon reported helping the school lunch at both stock shows in Ferron. President Hatt previously met with negotiation teams and will continue to do so, and James Winn attended a suicide prevention presentation he was impressed with.

Yvonne Jensen wanted to recognize Eastern Utah Community Credit Union for its donation of $500 for the back-to-school event.