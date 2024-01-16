Emery Debate Takes 2nd Overall at Carbon Meet

By Julie Johansen and Traci Bishop

The Carbon and Emery High debate squads competed at the recent Carbon High School tournament. Emery did well, coming away with second place overall. Several students helped to make this happen.

Oakley Wright was fourth in National Extemporary, while McKayla Jensen earned fourth in Humorous Extemporary. Jorgen Robinson took third in Foreign Extemp, and Macie McArthur and Cache Allred ranked third in Duo Interp. McArthur also took second in Dramatic Interp.

Continuing, Kaihla Jensen was third in Dramatic Interp, Robinson earned fourth in Student Congress Debate and Lana Kelly captured first place in Lincoln Douglas Debate.

The region changed for the Emery squad this year and they have been challenged by larger and more difficult teams but are excited to see how the next couple of meets go.

Looking to the hosting Dinos, Katie Banasky was the lone competitor of the tournament that earned a first-place finish. She took the title in Oratory, while also earning second place in the Lincoln Douglas Debate.

Collin Curtis and Nathan Weber took second place in Policy, while Andy Daniel earned second place in National Extemp and third place in Oratory. Finally, Kora Stockdale nabbed fifth place in both the Lincoln Douglas Debate and Dramatic Interpretation.

Up next is a competition for Emery at Manti High on Feb. 3. Then, the region competition will take place at Carbon High School on Feb. 24.